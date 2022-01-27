Hyundai HB20X bids farewell, but ancient Crete still resists

Little by little, Hyundai is adjusting its range of national models as the market moves. The end of HB20X production it had been expected for some time and now, as Autos Segredos reveals, the South Korean brand has closed for good with the adventurous version of the compact hatch.

Questioned by Jornal do Carro, the manufacturer confirmed the information. “Hyundai Motor Brasil informs that it will concentrate sales of the HB20 line on its most demanded models in the hatch (HB20) and sedan (HB20S) versions, in addition to the two generations of the Creta SUV. with the L7 phase of Proconve and will continue to be commercialized normally.”

Hyundai / Disclosure

So, in addition to confirming the departure of the HB20X from the market – after nine years of its debut -, the brand states that the previous generation of Crete will continue to be online for a while longer – it is worth remembering that a second generation has arrived on the market completely renewed In August.

Hyundai / Disclosure

Until the closing of this report, the brand had not detailed how much the old model takes from the total sales of Crete. It should certainly continue to be sold as long as market demand keeps the product commercially advantageous for Hyundai.

With a blurred look, the model has already lost some of the gimmick related to the price. To give you an idea, in August, Creta Action cost just over R$96,000. However, less than six months later, the SUV already costs R$ 106,190, according to the brand’s table. Thus, the model is outside the limit (of R$ 100 thousand) for ICMS exemption for PCD.

Hyundai’s compact SUV, it is worth remembering, closed 2021 with 64,759 units registered. In the category of compact SUVs, it was in second place, behind only the leader Jeep Renegade. The numbers are from Fenabrave.

Content and pricing

In 2019, the HB20X got the same (controversial) design as the HB20 sibling. Without being contemplated with the 1.0 turbo engine, it remained the top-of-the-line model of the family. In addition to the abuse of plastic appliqués on the bodywork to gain that air of robustness, the model bet on technology.

Hyundai / Disclosure

In addition to USB charging sockets, push-button start, electric steering and an 8″ central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, the model bet on safety. Autonomous braking system and lane departure alert, for example, are on the standard list.. It even has 24-hour assistance and car control by smartphone, through the use of BlueLink.

At least for now, the HB20X remains on sale – line 21/22. According to the table sent by Hyundai, the model costs between R$ 83,490 and R$ 100,690, depending on the finish version. There are, however, four options: Vision (manual/automatic), Evolution (automatic) and Diamond (automatic).