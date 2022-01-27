‘I Love You’· TV News

Clemência (Dani Barros) will take courage and express what he feels for Vitória (Maria Clara Gueiros) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. “I fell in love with you. I love you”, says the woman who abandoned her husband in the middle of the six o’clock soap opera. The archeologist will be shocked and dismiss her friend, but she will eventually give in to passion. In love, they will kiss.

Prisca’s mother (Maria Carolina Basílio) had already been rehearsing the statement since last Tuesday’s chapter (25). She threw a lot of hints at her partner, who played dumb. When Quinzinho’s ex-wife (Augusto Madeira) was finally going to admit that she had fallen in love, the redhead noticed and freaked out.

This time, Victoria will have no choice. Hilário’s mother (Theo de Almeida) will realize that he is about to lose his beloved, who received a job offer in Paris, France. Therefore, she will lay her cards on the table.

“Do you swear you still haven’t noticed? Or are you faking it? I fell in love with you, Victory! I love you!”, Alberto’s ex-lover (Carlos Bonow) will speak. The researcher will rationalize the question and try to argue: “Memê, we are partners, almost relatives, friends and… women! Both! You and I!”.

Clemência will kiss Vitória in the six o’clock soap opera

The redhead will still say that her colleague’s feelings are fanciful. “You’re fooling yourself. Imagining romances that only exist in your head! Better forget about this conversation!”, she will complete.

But Clemencia’s words will make Anna’s daughter (Isabelle Drummond) question her trip to Paris. With that, she will realize what she feels and look for her old rival. “I will stay here. For you. For us!” she will assert.

Surprised and thrilled, Quinzinho’s ex-wife will kiss her beloved. In love, they will go on a “honeymoon” in the next chapters of the feuilleton by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

In the Emperor’s Times is in its final stretch. The telenovela will end on February 4, with the last chapter being resubmitted the following day. Next, Globo will premiere Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

