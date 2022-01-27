‘I ran a lot’ · TV News

As soon as she woke up this Thursday morning (27), Eslovênia Marques started talking about the kiss she gave Lucas Bissoli during the party at BBB 22. The model said that she only kissed the medical student because of pressure from other participants. “I ran away from him a lot,” he said.

“THE [Pedro] Scooby who came, said to kiss. But I kept running away from him. Then there was a kiss, two kisses…”, she began. During the party, after the kisses, the surfer gave a little push. “Oh, you already kissed, now you kiss properly, right”, he joked. “Really, huh? “, agreed the woman from Paraíba, who then grabbed Lucas.

“He saw what the two wanted and made it happen”, concluded Eslô. “But I didn’t want to stay with him, because I know myself. Now I want to protect him more than usual. And that’s not good, no. Staying here for three months”, explained the model.

“And he was my vote, now he’s chipped”, joked Bárbara Heck. “But if he is your vote, you can continue. Just don’t vote for me”, asked the woman from Paraíba. “Have you seen Lucas and Eli [Eliezer Netto]? They had a good conversation”, commented Laís Caldas. “Yeah? I did not see. I also thought a lot about Eli. A lot, a lot, a lot”, said Eslô, who dumped the businessman days before.

“And you saw Natalia [Deodato]? After you kissed, she said she was going to kiss Eli. Then she went there, talked to him and came back saying that the chemistry had not hit “, gossiped the dermatologist, leaving the girls shocked.

