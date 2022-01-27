‘I signed a contract to play’ · TV News

Rodrigo Mussi criticized the attitudes of his confinement colleagues at BBB 22. On the afternoon of this Wednesday (26), he vented to Laís Caldas about the excess of friendship between the brothers. The paulista also didn’t like the lines of Eliezer Netto and Tiago Abravanel about this being the “edition of love”.

“We signed a fucking contract to play, not to make friends. Nobody said: go on, you’ll make so many friends, you’ll be friends. I’d rather go out playing than go out like a person who stood there”, he mocked. the administrator.

Laís revealed to her friend that several participants are moving away from him because of his “brazen” way of dealing with coexistence, in addition to chatting only about the game.

“People are seeing this not in relation to your game. It’s because you’re scared of the things you say. I just don’t want you to blame yourself for something you said,” she advised.

“You are distancing yourself from people who like you. It’s not because they have different vision of the game that you need to move away”, added the doctor. “Just because I want to play, it doesn’t mean I’m bad or unfair. It seems that this is a crime,” Mussi replied.

