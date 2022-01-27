Ibovespa follows firm rise in NY ahead of Fed, despite higher-than-expected IPCA-15 By Reuters



By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market rose on Wednesday, in the face of the soaring of shares in the United States, with expectations for the tone to be adopted by the in its monetary policy decision later.

In Brazil, the market digests the price index data, seen as a preview of Brazilian inflation, which rose 0.58% in January compared to December, according to the IBGE, above the expectation in a Reuters survey with economists of an advance of 0. 43%.

The shares of commodity exporting companies boosted the local stock index, while the shares of Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco were the main negative pressures.

At 11:38, it was up 1.53% to 111,889.35 points. The financial volume was 8.3 billion reais.

The attention of global markets is focused on the decision of the Fed, the US central bank, this Wednesday, at 16:00 (Brasilia time). The institution is expected to signal in the statement plans to raise the country’s in March, amid the rise in inflation in the country.

The chairman of the Fed, , will give a press conference half an hour after the release of the statement.

On hold, the main US stock indices rose steadily, after the fall of stock markets on Wall Street the day before and negative performance in recent weeks.

The optimism abroad helped to leverage the Ibovespa, which was heading for its second consecutive rise, extending gains from the day before and 2022. Analysts have been mentioning the inflow of foreign flows as one of the main positive influences to the local index recently.

This Wednesday’s high comes despite the IPCA-15 having been above market expectations, while on the other hand, the price index advanced to the lowest level since May last year and decelerated from the high of 0.78% in December.

In addition, the Central Bank earlier reported that Brazil had a current account deficit of US$5.891 billion in December, better than the US$6.5 billion deficit expected by analysts.

HIGHLIGHTS

Petz (SA:) soared 8.3%, after announcing the acquisition of the company of sanitary rugs Petix, in a transaction that could reach 70 million reais.

Vale (SA:) rose 1.9% and Gerdau PN (SA:) advanced 2%, after gaining more than 3% in China, supported by supply concerns.

Petrobras PN (SA:) and ON rose 2.7% and 2%, respectively, with both shares reaching their fifth consecutive high. was advancing amid tight supply and geopolitical tensions.

Méliuz SA (SA:) rose 5.1%, Locaweb (SA:) advanced 3.1% and TOTVS (SA:) gained 4.9%.

Banco do Brasil (SA:) was down 1.1%, Itau PN (SA:) was down 1% and Bradesco PN (SA:) was down 0.7%, while Santander Unit (SA:) was down 0.4%.

Suzano (SA:) fell 0.7%, the sixth consecutive decline.

Cyrela (SA:) was up 3.7%, MRV (SA:) was up 3.5%, JHSF ON (SA:) was up 3.4% and Eztec (SA:) ON was up 2.7%.

Natura (SA:) advanced 5%, while Magalu (SA:) rose 3.3%.