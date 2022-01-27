Images show python snake that was found trying to swallow dog – Metro World News Brasil

The owner of a dog named Panda had a scary time when she found a 3-meter-long python trying to kill and feed on the animal. The case took place in the backyard of a house in Australia.

According to the ABC portal, Sahra Douglas, was about to leave the house when she heard the puppy cry and found him being suffocated by the python that had lunged at his face.

reproduction (Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7)

“I opened the door and looked to the side of the house and saw a huge snake coiled around it. You could barely see the dog,” said she who came across the reptile completely wrapped around her pet.

The owner’s reaction and an unsung hero saved Panda

reproduction (Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7)

Sahra immediately panicked and started screaming for help. She even tries to use a broom to separate the animals.

“Suddenly a guy climbs over the back fence and grabs the snake’s head and sticks his hand in the middle where the snake is wrapped around my dog’s neck,” says the woman who couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the stranger, Stewart Brasier, who was staying in the house next door, holding the snake’s head in his hands.

From then on, teamwork can save the puppy’s life. They called a snake hunter and asked how to handle the situation; as she unwound the snake that used all her strength, he kept his head restrained to avoid a lunge.

“Eventually we took the snake out, but the fangs were still on my dog’s face, so we had to spend a lot of time trying to pull the fangs out of my dog’s head, which was horrible,” he recalled.

reproduction (Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7)

An expert revealed that if they hadn’t acted in time, Panda would have been killed.

This is not an unusual situation in Australia and one cat was not so lucky.

Australia is home to 140 species of land snakes and 32 species of sea snakes. The pythons are present in almost all the territory, except in Tasmania.

So accidents like these are not uncommon and families need to be on the lookout for pets that can become prey.

Previously, a video showing how these accidents happen went viral. The strong images raised awareness and drew attention to the problem.

According to the Daily Mail, the case took place in Queensland, Australia, in 2020. Snake catcher Luke Huntley recorded the moment he was called to try to save a cat from a python, but it was too late.

“I sat and waited for her to swallow her meal. It took about 30 minutes for a cat this size. (…) When I got there, the cat was dead. When the lady called, she said her cat was being killed, the snake started eating it over the head first. Once the snake clings and coils, it is very difficult to get it out,” she revealed.