In a night of defenders, Palmeiras wins Ponte Preta at Allianz Parque

This Wednesday, the palm trees took no notice of Ponte Preta and won 3-0 at Allianz Parque, in a match valid for the first round of the Paulista Championship. Impeccable in the initial stage, Verdão triumphed with goals from Murilo, Luan and Rony. The game marked the debut of Palestra’s new uniform for the season, inspired by the Heroic Arrancada.

Palmeiras’ first half was overwhelming. Widely dominating Ponte Preta, he took the lead with goals from his defenders, Murilo and Luan. Then it was Ron’s turn to zoom in. With good offensive volume, the team controlled the opening 45 minutes and saw Marcelo Lomba make just one save.

In the final stage, Palmeiras did not have the same offensive volume, but continued to have the reins of the game. Veiga and Rony still had good chances to score, and the team didn’t suffer behind.

Table and upcoming appointments

With the victory, Palmeiras reached six points, in the lead of group C. On Saturday, the team returns to the field against São Bernardo, in ABC, at 16h. Meanwhile, Ponte Preta continues without adding points in group D. The team’s next game is against Inter de Limeira, at Moisés Lucarelli, at 6:30 pm on Saturday.

The game – In the first sharp arrival, Palmeiras opened the scoring at Allianz. At eight minutes, Zé Rafael took leftover from the entrance of the area, and Murilo showed opportunism to deflect to the back of the net.

Then it was Scarpa’s turn to risk a submission from outside the area. Even from the right, the ball was strong and went close to the left post. At 21 minutes, Verdão extended the score. Scarpa took a corner from the left, and Luan submitted it on the first try. Ygor Vinhas could have done better and didn’t stop the goal.

Six minutes later, Palmeiras scored the third. Raphael Veiga received the ball in the center circle and played an exquisite ball to Rony. The attacker dominated, invaded the area, finished and saw the ball touch the goalkeeper and die in the net. In the sequence, Scarpa scored, but the referee signaled offside in the play.

Making his debut for Verdão, Lomba made a beautiful save with a shot by Lucca, who arrived on the right and kicked across. Norberto also missed a good chance, trying to finish first in the air and catching it badly.

Second time

In the final stage, the first chance went to Veiga. The midfielder dominated from outside the area and, with his right leg, finished off. With a big advantage, Verdão slowed down, arriving less frequently in the attack.

The second half marked the debut of Jailson, who took the place of Murilo, in the defense. The other Palmeiras reinforcements, Atuesta and Rafael Navarro, remained on the bench.

DATASHEET

PALM TREES 3 X 0 BLACK BRIDGE

Date: January 26, 2022, Wednesday

Place: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Time: 21:35 (from Brasilia)

Public: 17,662

Income: BRL 773,408.18

Referee: Raphael Claus

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon and Rafael Tadeu Alves

VAR: Daiane Muniz dos Santos

yellow cards: Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras); Marcos Júnior, Wesley, Norberto (Ponte Preta)

GOALS

palm trees: Murilo (8 minutes of the 1st half), Luan (21 minutes of the 1st half) and Rony (27 minutes of the 1st half)

PALM TREES: Marcelo Lomba; Luan, Murilo (Jailson) and Piquerez; Marcos Rocha, Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Breno Lopes); Raphael Veiga (Gabriel Menino), Dudu (Breno Lopes) and Rony (Deyverson).

Technician: Abel Ferreira

BLACK BRIDGE: Ygor Vinhas, Norberto, Fabrício, Fábio Sanches and Guilherme Santos; Moisés Ribeiro (Matheus Anjos), Marcos Júnior (Wesley), Léo Naldi (André Luiz) and Fessin (Niltinho); Lucca and Igor Formiga (Luiz Fernando)

Technician: Gilson Kleina

Leave your comment