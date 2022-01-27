In an election year, Globoplay rescues the Celso Daniel case in a documentary · TV news

In a presidential election year, Globoplay launches this Thursday (27) the documentary O Caso Celso Daniel to rescue the events that led to the kidnapping and death of the PT mayor of Santo André (SP) in January 2002. The new production of the genre “true crime” (real crime) also shows the investigation of the case that until today leaves doubts in the Brazilian imagination with conspiracy theories.

Without a narrator, the eight-chapter sequence builds its narrative with archival footage, animated simulations based on case files and testimonies, and interviews with many people who lived close to the politician, as well as investigators, official bodies and even journalists who covered the story. story.

THE TV news has already followed the first half of the documentary series and anticipates that it does not deliver a definitive answer or solution to the case. The story, however, is told in a way that purposely leaves the doubt, as the case is ambiguous and goes towards two versions that make sense from a logical point of view.

Then mayor of Santo André, in ABC Paulista, Celso Augusto Daniel (1951-2002) was from the PT (Partido dos Trabalhadores), considered a manager very dear to the people of the city, a respected colleague within the party and one of the most promising figures in the Brazilian political scenario due to its articulation and intelligence.

Daniel was kidnapped on the night of January 18, 2002 after having dinner at a restaurant in downtown São Paulo with businessman Sérgio Gomes da Silva (1954-2016), his friend and personal security, who is played by actor Tuca Andrada. in the dramatization parts of the series.

The mayor was riding in an armored car driven by Silva when he was allegedly chased and cornered by three cars with bandits.

According to the businessman known as Sombra, the kidnappers shot at the car they were in on an empty street in the south of São Paulo, opened the door and took the politician away, leaving the only witness to the alleged kidnapping behind and without any injuries.

Celso Daniel’s body was found two days after the alleged kidnapping, on January 20, 2002, on a rural road in Juquitiba, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, with several bullet holes.

With a good pace and great editing, the episodes are divided into parts to chronologically explain the events and the repercussion of the case that reverberates to this day on the motivations of the crime.

And the PT, huh?

While the mayor’s family still believes that there was political persecution from within the PT itself due to a corruption scheme in the city of Santo André, the investigative authorities concluded that it was an urban crime provoked by chance, that Celso Daniel had only been kidnapped by a gang in place of a businessman from Ceagesp (in an empty street in the south of São Paulo), who would be the real target.

Regarding the rescue of the case in an election year in which Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will run for president for the third time, Erick Brêtas, director of Digital Products and Services at Globo, defends the need to tell this story regardless of the time and rejects speculations of political interests by the broadcaster:

We don’t have an agenda. This work is being launched now because we understand that to shed light on important, controversial, not clarified or even clarified points, but which always come back — because people may have an interest in bringing this issue back to the electoral climate– , it is important that we shed light on these issues. And I think that’s our purpose.

“Our purpose is to take an important piece of history that we can look at with the benefit of the narrative’s retrospect, after all, there are 20 years between the fact and the release of the documentary, and tell it with the necessary distance, without a contaminated view of the facts”, adds Brêtas.

the production process

The series was produced during the Covid-19 pandemic by Joana Henning and directed by Marcos Jorge. The eight-episode documentary will be made available on Globo’s streaming service starting this Thursday (27), with two episodes released each week.

To the report, the producer explains that the documentary series project started in 2016. Initially, it would be a movie, but the size of the story turned it into a series to cover all sides and details of the case based on two police inquiries, a task force of the Public Ministry, a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), a trial, an annulment of the process and seven convictions.

“The murder itself is a sensitive topic, an emblematic murder like this was a lot of responsibility. This is a story with many opinions, speculations and versions, so we went after all the people who worked directly with the case. we did a lot of off-screen interviews to understand the plot and start to unravel it”, begins Joana.

“We understood that there was a lot to research, we expanded even more and there is a curiosity in this case because, when we talk about several investigations, we have several formal and informal investigations, many sources have collections about Celso Daniel at home. came across a very rich material. Not only of testimonies, of exchanged experiences, of experiences, but also of archives, of the processes”, he continues.

A very interesting aspect is to recognize how much this history, over 20 years, permeates the political and social history of the country. We live in a moment of very intense disinformation, and our focus was to clarify and put together a story that could show the real facts, official data and also the experiences lived by the characters.

“[No fim,] We are faced with a very passionate story, with a lot of pain, beyond the death of a loved one, or an admirable public manager”, he concludes.

According to her, in the investigation process, 2,000 pages of the judicial process were studied, ten visits to the Santo André Forum, 20 visits to the city of São Paulo to record images and interviews, 50 people interviewed and 100 hours of raw material, in addition to 1,000 tests. of Covid-19 used.

Check out the teaser for the documentary O Caso Celso Daniel: