In Band, Faustão loses 45% of the public in a week on the air · TV News

In a week on the air, Faustão na Band lost 45% of the audience in relation to the premiere. On Monday (24), the program scored 4.6 points in the Ibope in Greater São Paulo. In the first edition, aired on January 17, the attraction had scored 8.3. Despite this, the show led by Fausto Silva is still the biggest audience on the Morumbi station.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV newsFaustão na Band has consolidated itself as the most watched attraction since its debut, scoring: 8.3 (1/17), 6.1 (1/18), 5.6 (1/19), 5.0 (1/20), 1), 5.8 (21/1), 4.6 (24/1) and 4.4 (25/1).

Despite the significant drop in audience in seven days, the audience of the Band already follows the night program more than Brasil Urgente, an evening news program presented by José Luiz Datena, which recorded in the same period: 4.0, 4.3, 5, 0, 4.7, 3.9, 4.3 and 4.1 points. The newsletter used to be the channel’s biggest audience until Faustão arrived.

Success on Globo, O Cravo e a Rosa has the second highest rating on Monday: 12.9 points, behind only the 13.5 recorded on January 3.

See below the hearings for Monday, January 24, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.7
Good morning São Paulo7.7
Good morning Brazil7.8
More you5.9
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.1
SP19.4
Globe Sports9.8
Newspaper Today11.4
The Carnation and the Rose12.9
Afternoon Session: Finding Nemo12.4
The clone16.1
Workout15.8
In the Emperor’s Time17.8
SP220.3
The More Life, the Better!21.5
National Journal21.0
a place in the sun22.5
Big Brother Brazil 2224.7
Hot Screen: The Peanut Butter Hawk14.2
Globo newspaper7.1
Go glue5.5
BBB Network Bulletin5.3
Owl: One Man4.5
hour 14.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.8
General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)2.6
Speak Brazil3.1
Nowadays4.3
JR 24h (morning)4.3
General balance7.7
Proof of love6.3
JR 24h (afternoon 1)6.1
Alert City7.6
JR 24h (afternoon 2)7.2
Record Journal8.9
The Bible8.5
Airport: Season 36.6
Chicago Fire4.0
JR 24h (dawn)2.6
Between lines1.6
Religious0.8
Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0
First Impact2.7
Good morning & Co3.0
Chest Prize Coupon2.7
SBT News2.0
Family cases1.7
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.0
gossiping2.6
Come here3.0
sea ​​of ​​love4.0
Tomorrow Is Forever5.5
if they leave us7.0
I give you life7.0
SBT Brazil6.0
Angel’s face7.3
Mouse Program4.9
Arena SBT2.6
The Night2.5
Operation Mosque2.0
Reporter connection2.1
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)2.2
First Impact2.1
Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.7
First Newspaper0.4
Bora SP 10.4
Bora SP 20.7
Let’s go Brazil0.9
The Chef0.7
Open game2.8
The Ball Owners3.0
best of the afternoon1.5
Brazil Urgent4.3
Brazil Urgent local4.3
Band Journal4.4
Faustão in the Band4.6
1001 Questions1.9
Night news1.2
What End Toward (dawn)1.0
Total Sport (dawn)0.9
More Geek0.6
More Info (dawn)0.4
Band Journal0.5

