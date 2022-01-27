In Band, Faustão loses 45% of the public in a week on the air · TV News

In a week on the air, Faustão na Band lost 45% of the audience in relation to the premiere. On Monday (24), the program scored 4.6 points in the Ibope in Greater São Paulo. In the first edition, aired on January 17, the attraction had scored 8.3. Despite this, the show led by Fausto Silva is still the biggest audience on the Morumbi station.
According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV newsFaustão na Band has consolidated itself as the most watched attraction since its debut, scoring: 8.3 (1/17), 6.1 (1/18), 5.6 (1/19), 5.0 (1/20), 1), 5.8 (21/1), 4.6 (24/1) and 4.4 (25/1).
Despite the significant drop in audience in seven days, the audience of the Band already follows the night program more than Brasil Urgente, an evening news program presented by José Luiz Datena, which recorded in the same period: 4.0, 4.3, 5, 0, 4.7, 3.9, 4.3 and 4.1 points. The newsletter used to be the channel’s biggest audience until Faustão arrived.
Success on Globo, O Cravo e a Rosa has the second highest rating on Monday: 12.9 points, behind only the 13.5 recorded on January 3.
See below the hearings for Monday, January 24, in Greater São Paulo:
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.7
|Good morning São Paulo
|7.7
|Good morning Brazil
|7.8
|More you
|5.9
|Meeting with Fatima Bernardes
|6.1
|SP1
|9.4
|Globe Sports
|9.8
|Newspaper Today
|11.4
|The Carnation and the Rose
|12.9
|Afternoon Session: Finding Nemo
|12.4
|The clone
|16.1
|Workout
|15.8
|In the Emperor’s Time
|17.8
|SP2
|20.3
|The More Life, the Better!
|21.5
|National Journal
|21.0
|a place in the sun
|22.5
|Big Brother Brazil 22
|24.7
|Hot Screen: The Peanut Butter Hawk
|14.2
|Globo newspaper
|7.1
|Go glue
|5.5
|BBB Network Bulletin
|5.3
|Owl: One Man
|4.5
|hour 1
|4.7
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3
|General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)
|1.8
|General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am)
|2.6
|Speak Brazil
|3.1
|Nowadays
|4.3
|JR 24h (morning)
|4.3
|General balance
|7.7
|Proof of love
|6.3
|JR 24h (afternoon 1)
|6.1
|Alert City
|7.6
|JR 24h (afternoon 2)
|7.2
|Record Journal
|8.9
|The Bible
|8.5
|Airport: Season 3
|6.6
|Chicago Fire
|4.0
|JR 24h (dawn)
|2.6
|Between lines
|1.6
|Religious
|0.8
|Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0
|First Impact
|2.7
|Good morning & Co
|3.0
|Chest Prize Coupon
|2.7
|SBT News
|2.0
|Family cases
|1.7
|Jequiti Wheel by Wheel
|2.0
|gossiping
|2.6
|Come here
|3.0
|sea of love
|4.0
|Tomorrow Is Forever
|5.5
|if they leave us
|7.0
|I give you life
|7.0
|SBT Brazil
|6.0
|Angel’s face
|7.3
|Mouse Program
|4.9
|Arena SBT
|2.6
|The Night
|2.5
|Operation Mosque
|2.0
|Reporter connection
|2.1
|SBT Brazil (re-presentation)
|2.2
|First Impact
|2.1
|Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.7
|First Newspaper
|0.4
|Bora SP 1
|0.4
|Bora SP 2
|0.7
|Let’s go Brazil
|0.9
|The Chef
|0.7
|Open game
|2.8
|The Ball Owners
|3.0
|best of the afternoon
|1.5
|Brazil Urgent
|4.3
|Brazil Urgent local
|4.3
|Band Journal
|4.4
|Faustão in the Band
|4.6
|1001 Questions
|1.9
|Night news
|1.2
|What End Toward (dawn)
|1.0
|Total Sport (dawn)
|0.9
|More Geek
|0.6
|More Info (dawn)
|0.4
|Band Journal
|0.5
Source: Broadcasters
Each point is equivalent to 74,666 households in Greater SP