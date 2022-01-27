In Band, Faustão loses 45% of the public in a week on the air · TV News

In a week on the air, Faustão na Band lost 45% of the audience in relation to the premiere. On Monday (24), the program scored 4.6 points in the Ibope in Greater São Paulo. In the first edition, aired on January 17, the attraction had scored 8.3. Despite this, the show led by Fausto Silva is still the biggest audience on the Morumbi station.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media and a survey carried out by TV newsFaustão na Band has consolidated itself as the most watched attraction since its debut, scoring: 8.3 (1/17), 6.1 (1/18), 5.6 (1/19), 5.0 (1/20), 1), 5.8 (21/1), 4.6 (24/1) and 4.4 (25/1).

Despite the significant drop in audience in seven days, the audience of the Band already follows the night program more than Brasil Urgente, an evening news program presented by José Luiz Datena, which recorded in the same period: 4.0, 4.3, 5, 0, 4.7, 3.9, 4.3 and 4.1 points. The newsletter used to be the channel’s biggest audience until Faustão arrived.

Success on Globo, O Cravo e a Rosa has the second highest rating on Monday: 12.9 points, behind only the 13.5 recorded on January 3.

See below the hearings for Monday, January 24, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.7 Good morning São Paulo 7.7 Good morning Brazil 7.8 More you 5.9 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.1 SP1 9.4 Globe Sports 9.8 Newspaper Today 11.4 The Carnation and the Rose 12.9 Afternoon Session: Finding Nemo 12.4 The clone 16.1 Workout 15.8 In the Emperor’s Time 17.8 SP2 20.3 The More Life, the Better! 21.5 National Journal 21.0 a place in the sun 22.5 Big Brother Brazil 22 24.7 Hot Screen: The Peanut Butter Hawk 14.2 Globo newspaper 7.1 Go glue 5.5 BBB Network Bulletin 5.3 Owl: One Man 4.5 hour 1 4.7 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.3 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.8 General Balance Sheet SP (7:00 am to 8:29 am) 2.6 Speak Brazil 3.1 Nowadays 4.3 JR 24h (morning) 4.3 General balance 7.7 Proof of love 6.3 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 6.1 Alert City 7.6 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 7.2 Record Journal 8.9 The Bible 8.5 Airport: Season 3 6.6 Chicago Fire 4.0 JR 24h (dawn) 2.6 Between lines 1.6 Religious 0.8

Average of the day (7:00/0:00): 4.0 First Impact 2.7 Good morning & Co 3.0 Chest Prize Coupon 2.7 SBT News 2.0 Family cases 1.7 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.0 gossiping 2.6 Come here 3.0 sea ​​of ​​love 4.0 Tomorrow Is Forever 5.5 if they leave us 7.0 I give you life 7.0 SBT Brazil 6.0 Angel’s face 7.3 Mouse Program 4.9 Arena SBT 2.6 The Night 2.5 Operation Mosque 2.0 Reporter connection 2.1 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 2.2 First Impact 2.1 Average of the day (7h/0h): 2.7 First Newspaper 0.4 Bora SP 1 0.4 Bora SP 2 0.7 Let’s go Brazil 0.9 The Chef 0.7 Open game 2.8 The Ball Owners 3.0 best of the afternoon 1.5 Brazil Urgent 4.3 Brazil Urgent local 4.3 Band Journal 4.4 Faustão in the Band 4.6 1001 Questions 1.9 Night news 1.2 What End Toward (dawn) 1.0 Total Sport (dawn) 0.9 More Geek 0.6 More Info (dawn) 0.4 Band Journal 0.5

Source: Broadcasters