In England, Covid-19 mask and pass are no longer mandatory | World

England on Thursday abandoned almost all the latest restrictions imposed against the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with a government hopeful that the population will live with Covid-19.

This freedom comes at a good time for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, more than ever weakened at the head of government by the scandal of Downing Street parties that broke the rules during the pandemic.

He celebrated the new stage on Twitter, warning, however, that “the pandemic is not over”: “Everyone must remain careful, and I ask all those who have not yet received the vaccine to speak up”.

After withdrawing the recommendation to work from home a week ago, England is now freeing itself from other restrictions – among the lightest in Europe – introduced in December in the face of the wave of omicron cases: the obligation to wear a mask indoors or public places and vaccination passport for events with a large audience.

The government also announced that nursing home residents – 86.5% of whom received the booster shot of the vaccine – will be able to receive an unlimited number of visitors from Monday. If they test positive for coronavirus, they will have to isolate for less time.

People ride the tube with masks on the Bakerloo line of the London Underground, England, October 4, 2021 — Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced that the use of a mask on public transport in the capital will continue to be mandatory. Some supermarket chains like Sainsbury’s, Waitrose or Morrisons also ask their customers to follow suit.

“It feels like we are back in London as before,” celebrated Elizabeth Hynes, 71, interviewed by AFP in the center of the British capital. “It’s now that we realize how much we missed the theater and the shows.” “Things need to get back to normal,” he adds.

Lewis Colbyn, a 39-year-old bartender who once had Covid-19 and isn’t worried about catching it again, approaches the new phase with optimism and caution: “It could be too soon, it could be too late, I don’t know.”

He will continue to wear a mask in transport and stores.

More reluctant than the rest of the UK (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) to implement restrictions, England almost completely lifted restrictions on 19 July last year.

But the emergence of the omni, even more contagious than the delta, prompted Boris Johnson’s government to launch its “Plan B”.

The measures aimed to strengthen the protection of the population with a booster vaccination campaign and continue trying to convince those hesitant to be vaccinated. Thus, 37 million booster doses were administered, allowing, according to the government, to reduce serious cases and hospitalizations and reduce the pressure on the health system.

According to the most recent figures, 64% of the population over 12 years old received a third dose. As the number of cases exploded over the holiday season, Boris Johnson resisted calls to tighten restrictions even further.

He believes the facts have proved him right: hospitals have resisted, the number of patients on ventilators has not skyrocketed and cases have dropped considerably. However, the UK, among the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, with nearly 155,000 deaths, still reports nearly 100,000 new cases daily.

According to a study published by Imperial College London, the level of infection remains high, especially among children and adolescents. Of the 3,500 participants in this large study who tested positive between January 5 and 20, two-thirds had contracted the virus before.