In ‘Nightmare Alley’, Guillermo del Toro delivers an elegant and bloody noir thriller about morals; g1 already seen | Movie theater

Guillermo del Toro has cast a fine cast to star in his new feature, “Nightmare Alley”. He had the difficult mission of re-adapting an underground classic of American literature that became an excellent film noir in 1947.

Although a little slow at the beginning, the Mexican director delivers an elegant and tormenting work on morals and the human psyche.

Del Toro creates a bloodthirsty noir thriller with his signature fantastical set in the dirt and enchantment of old American circuses. The world is experiencing the chaos of World War II, and the United States, apprehension and containment.

The film, based on the novel “The Alley of Lost Illusions”, published in 1946 by author William Lindsay Gresham, follows the mysterious Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper). No one knows where or what he came from, but we do know he needs to put a rubber on the past and let the dust settle as he fights for a few bucks.

He gets a job as a handyman at Clem’s circus, played brilliantly by Willem Dafoe. The atmosphere of the decaying arena created by Gresham and adapted by del Toro is interesting and contains tricks that reveal the worst in human beings.

The most grotesque of them is the “Savage” attraction: dozens of people pay their last cents to see a dirty man stripped of all humanity kill, rip apart and devour live animals with his mouth. Even more inhuman is to see how Clem sets the perfect trap to lure drunks, wanderers and hopeless people into this freak show.

Stan is smart and ambitious and starts climbing the circus hierarchy. He soon becomes Zeena’s (Toni Collette) and Pete’s (David Strathairn) sidekick in a mentalism act.

Stan discovers that the couple has developed a system of codes to read anyone’s secrets, a la Sherlock Holmes, and has made loads of money from the trick in the past. When Pete dies, Stan inherits his golden code and convinces innocent Molly (Rooney Mara) to leave the circus and go with him to the big city for the money and glory with an improved version of the old act.

From there, the second stage of the film begins, with a much better pace than the previous one. In town, Stan meets psychiatrist Lilith (Cate Blanchett), rich, skeptical and a friend of the powerful. She agrees to help the charlatan be a kind of psychic mentalist for the city’s most important bigwigs in exchange for analyzing him without him batting an eye.

The 2h30 story juxtaposes pieces of horror, romance, detective, melodrama and psychological game to arrive at a surprising and extremely tightly tied final puzzle about our ghosts, fears and past mistakes that insist on haunting us.