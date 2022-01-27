In the Emperor’s Times, he changes the identity of the arsonist and elects Luísa as heroine · TV News

Nos Tempos do Imperador had a new change to try to surprise the public in the final stretch. Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will no longer be identified as the hooded woman who set fire to Tonico Rocha’s (Alexandre Nero) newspaper — as was predicted in the scripts delivered to the actors. Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will be chosen as the new heroine for putting an end to the villain’s plans to expose the extramarital affair of Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello).

According to sources from TV news, authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão are dissatisfied with the leak of information about the plot. To avoid spoilers and take the audience by surprise, the writers left some extra scenes ready – but they couldn’t do that with all the characters because of the difficulties imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was initially planned that the empress would take the blame for the fire that destroyed the newspaper O Berro. But the plans were changed, and the countess of Barral will be identified as the vigilante in this Friday’s chapter (28).

Furious at losing his trump card against Pedro, the deputy goes to the house of Mariana Ximenes’ character and accuses her of being the arsonist. The noblewoman, however, will swear that she had nothing to do with the crime. The bad character will offend the countess and get beaten up by Dominique (Guilherme Cabral).

Later, Luísa will appear talking to her beloved. “Was it me? Of course it was. I was the one who set fire to Tonico Rocha’s newspaper”, the aristocrat will admit. “I can’t believe you were able to do that!”, the monarch will react.

“I had to avoid the worst. I’m not proud of what I did. But I didn’t see any other way out. It all happened because of me. Forgive me”, will ask the countess, who will feel guilty for not having burned the letters after reading them as the emperor always guided.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.