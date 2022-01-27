Index shows countries where corruption is rampant

South Sudan, Somalia and Syria are the nations that suffer most from corruption. Brazil remained in the 96th position. (Photo: Getty Images)

Over the last few weeks, Transparency International has published the Corruption Perceptions Index 2021. It measures perceived levels of public sector corruption around the world.

About 180 countries participated in the ranking. Brazil, as in the previous year, remained in the 96th position.

The survey rates on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to one hundred (clean or slightly corrupt), and had an average score of 43 out of 100.

In the Brazilian’s view, the Brazilian public system received a score of 38. On a scale from 0 to 10, the equivalent of 3.8.

Some 131 countries have made no significant progress against corruption in the last decade. As a result, more than two-thirds of the regions analyzed scored below 50.

Check out the chart below to find out about the scores of the other countries:

Graph shows countries and territories ranked in the perception of public sector corruption in 2021. (Image: Reproduction/Statista)

Furthermore, the index found that much of the anti-corruption efforts have been scaled back in the last two years as the Covid-19 Pandemic was used as an excuse to restrict basic freedoms and circumvent important situations.”

Last year, the countries with the lowest public sector corruption index were Denmark, Finland and New Zealand, all with a total of 88 points. The three nations are followed by Norway, Singapore and Sweden with 85.

On the other hand, South Sudan, with only 11 points, is the country with the highest rate of corruption in the world. Syria and Somalia are close behind, with 13, followed by Venezuela and Yemen, with 14 and 16 points.

As for the United States, the country occupies the 27th place with 67 points. This proves that the country has not been out of place in terms of anti-corruption policies since 2012.

Even though the Biden administration has established corruption as a national concern, the survey has shown that the country’s lack of progress in the anti-corruption CPI can be attributed to the attacks that democratic elections have received in recent years.

The research further categorizes these attacks culminating in “a violent attack on the United States Capitol, and an increasingly opaque campaign system”.