Infected and vaccinated people acquire, study says

A study by researchers at OHSU (Oregon University of Health and Science), in the United States, showed that people who have been infected with the new coronavirus and are vaccinated against the disease acquire “superimmunity”. The study was published in the journal Science Immunology.

“It makes no difference whether you’re infected and then vaccinated, or you’re vaccinated and then infected. In either case, you’re going to get a very, very robust immune response – incredibly high,” said Fikadu Tafesse, co-author of the study. and assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the OHSU School of Medicine, quoted in a statement from the institution.

According to the research, the immune response measured in blood serum revealed antibodies at least 10 times more potent than immunity generated by vaccination alone in both cases (from people who were infected after vaccination and vice versa).

The study was done before the appearance of the omicron variant, which is thought to be highly transmissible, but the researchers expect the hybrid immune responses to be similar.

They recruited a total of 104 people, all OHSU employees who were vaccinated with the Pfizer immunizer, and then divided them into three groups: 42 vaccinated without infection, 31 vaccinated after an infection, and 31 who had infections after vaccination.

With participants controlled for age, sex and time of vaccination and infection, the researchers took blood samples from each and exposed the samples to three live coronavirus variants in a laboratory.

They found that both groups with “hybrid immunity” generated higher levels of immunity compared to the group that was vaccinated without infection.

In an excerpt from the publication in science Immunology, the researchers highlighted the importance of vaccination, stating that natural infection alone provides short-term protection against Covid-19, while vaccination protects against severe cases and deaths, as several studies have already indicated.

Overall, our results show that SARS-CoV-2 infection before or after vaccination significantly increases the neutralizing antibody response compared to two doses of vaccine alone. More importantly, the potency and amplitude of the antibody response appear to improve concomitantly. It is well established that natural infection alone provides short-term protection against infection, showing the importance of vaccination regardless of infection history. As vaccination protects against serious illness and death, it is safer for individuals to be vaccinated before than after natural infection. Excerpt from the study published in the journal science Immunology

“Immunity from natural infection itself is variable. Some people produce a strong response and others do not,” said Marcel Curlin, associate professor of medicine (infectious diseases) at the OHSU School of Medicine and director of Occupational Health at OHSU. “But vaccination combined with immunity to infection almost always provides very strong responses.”

“These results, along with our previous work, point to a time when SARS-CoV-2 could become a mild endemic infection, such as a seasonal respiratory tract infection, rather than a worldwide pandemic.”

An endemic disease is one that occurs frequently in certain regions, usually caused by local circumstances or causes. That is, the population constantly lives with the disease.