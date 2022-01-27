Infected and vaccinated people acquire superimmunity, study says

People with SARS-CoV-2 infection and who are vaccinated acquire a “superimmunity” that is far superior to the immune protection of those who just received the vaccine, suggests a study released this Tuesday (25).

“The immune response measured in the blood serum revealed more abundant and more effective antibodies than immunity generated by vaccination alone”, indicate the conclusions of the research by Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), in the United States, published in the journal Science Immunology.

+ Laboratory study points out that cannabis compounds can prevent coronavirus infection

The study was carried out before the emergence of the Ômicron variant, but the researchers expect that the hybrid immune responses will be similar with the new variant considered highly transmissible.

“It makes no difference whether a person is infected and then vaccinated or whether a person is vaccinated and then infected. In both cases, you will get a very robust immune response – incredibly high,” said Fikadu Tafesse, co-author of the study and professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at OHSU, quoted in the university statement.

The research involved a total of 104 people vaccinated against covid-19 and divided into three groups: 42 vaccinated without infection, 31 vaccinated after an infection and another 31 who became infected after vaccination.

With study participants controlled for age, sex, and time of vaccination and infection, the scientists took blood samples from each participant who had been exposed to three live SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in a laboratory setting.

The OHSU experts came to the conclusion that the two groups with “hybrid immunity” – infected and vaccinated – generated higher levels of immunity compared to the group that was vaccinated without infection.

For Marcel Curlin, an infectious disease specialist at the North American institution, the immunity conferred by natural infection “is variable” from person to person, but, when combined with vaccination, “almost always provides very strong responses”.

“These results point to a time when SARS-CoV-2 can become endemic, such as a seasonal respiratory tract infection, rather than a pandemic,” said Marcel Curlin.

