Inter de Limeira x Santos: check in real time the bids for the 1st round of Paulistão

Inter de Limeira welcomes Santos this Wednesday (26), at the Major Levy Sobrinho stadium, in a match valid for the opening round of Paulistão 2022. The game is broadcast on HBO Max (click on the link to subscribe) and on the TNT Sports Stadium . Keep track of all bids at real time:

(26 MINUTES): QUAAAASE GOAL FROM INTER!!! Felipe Baxola receives a free-kick inside the area, but finishes badly over João Paulo’s goal!



(48 MINUTES): YOU’RE EXPELLED!!! Gabriel Pirani, from Santos, commits a serious foul and, after analyzing the VAR, the referee issued the red card to the midfielder!



(9 MINUTES): ALMOST THE FIRST!!! Felipe Baxola, from Inter de Limeira, cleans the markers inside the area and finishes weakly for the defense of goalkeeper João Paulo.



(20 MINUTES): ON THE TRAAAVE!!!! Lima, from Inter de Limeira, releases the bomb from outside the area and the ball explodes on João Paulo’s right post.



(35 MINUTES): WAAAASE!!! Bruno Oliveira, from Santos, receives from Marcos Leonardo inside the area, but finishes in the net from the outside!