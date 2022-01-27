interior of the new top-of-the-line Renegade mixes Pulse and Compass

It is a matter of weeks for the new Jeep Renegade 2022 to be released. QUATRO RODAS had already walked in the car and showed its exterior, but now it also reveals the photos of the SUV’s interior, which appeared on the internet this Wednesday.

As reported by reporter Isadora Carvalho — who walked in the car but could not photograph its interior — the new Renegade would bring a combination of models such as Pulse and Compass. Photos without known credit confirm this impression and a teaser discreetly released by the manufacturer.

From the Jeep Compass, the Renegade in the photos takes advantage of the new steering wheel, as well, of course, as the 185 hp 1.3 turboflex engine that now equips all versions. The Renegade in the photo appears to be the top of the line S Series, which uses a nine-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 traction.

The cabin has what is expected of the more expensive Renegade, which takes advantage of the 7” digital instrument panel of the Fiat Pulse and Toro. Unlike the Compass, Jeep’s entry-level SUV will not come with the 10.25” instrument panel.

The photo also highlights the seats in imitation leather material and the center console, which remains unchanged. The multimedia center is seen from afar; we know that it will keep its 8.4” screen, but it is likely that multimedia will receive the latest version of the Uconnect operating system, which equips the basic Pulse to the most expensive Commander. In addition to the most up-to-date software, the display is agile and responsive.

With elegant aesthetics and mechanics that promise to clean up the Renegade’s bad phase, the Series S version is priced at around R$ 200,000. The model is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

