iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, macOS 12.2, watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 are released! – MacMagazine

A few days after releasing versions Release Candidates of its operating systems, Apple today made official the launch of iOS 15.3 (compilation 19D50 ), of iPadOS 15.3 (idem), of macOS Monterey 12.2 ( 21D49 ), of watchOS 8.4 ( 19S546 ) It’s from tvOS 15.3 ( 19K547 ) for all users who have devices compatible. Some buildsit is worth noting, are different from the RC versions.

As we mentioned last week, the updates only have bug fixes and security updates for the devices. But one above all is fixing a bug in Safari 15, which allowed websites to track user activity on their Apple devices.

Here are the links to manually download iOS 15.3:

And the iPadOS 15.3 links:

In addition to macOS 12.2, Apple has also released a security update today for macOS 12.2. macOS Big Sur 11.6.3 (compilation 20G415 ) and for the Catalina 10.15.7 ( 19H1713 ).

Regarding the Apple Watch, the update fixes an issue that caused some chargers to not work as expected.

Along with tvOS 15.3, Apple is also releasing the HomePod 15.3 Software — enabling, as we have already reported, recognition of multiple users in more countries. No support for Portuguese yet, however…

Here are the security notes for today’s updates:

Although they don’t have any new features, these updates bring greater stability to Apple’s operating systems – so update your devices as soon as possible! 😉