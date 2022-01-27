Ipespe: Lula maintains leadership with 44%; Ciro and Moro tie with 8% for 3rd place

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues to lead the voting intentions in the newest poll by the Ipespe institute, released on the morning of this Thursday 27th. In the survey, the PT maintains 44%, regardless of the list of candidates presented. in the dispute.

In second place is Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which varies from 24% to 26% depending on the scenario presented, followed by Sergio Moro (Podemos) and Ciro Gomes (PDT), tied for third with 8%. The pedestrian goes to 9% without the ex-judge in the survey.

The Ipespe poll also confirmed Lula’s chances of winning in the first round, since the 44%, above the 43% registered by the other candidates added in scenario 2, without Moro.

Further in the fight for the president’s seat, according to Ipespe, are João Doria (PSDB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Felipe D’avila (Novo). All names register 1% of voting intentions, with the exception of Doria, who has 2% and goes to 4% in the scenario without Moro.

Ipespe also monitored the candidates’ performance in a spontaneous scenario, one in which no name suggestions are presented and which experts say is the best portrait of the moment. In this case, Lula also has a large advantage, reaching 35%. Bolsonaro follows with 23% and Moro drops to 4%, again tying with Ciro Gomes.

Of the other candidates, the only one that registers any score in the stimulated poll is Doria, with 1% of the voting intentions. White and null mark 6%, in this case, and 26% did not know or did not want to answer the question.

The Ipespe results show stability in relation to the last survey, released in early January. Moro and Ciro were the only ones to register movements, albeit small, at the top of the dispute. The ex-judge fell from 9% to 8%, while the ex-minister rose from 7% to 8%.

US second round scenarios monitored by the institute, Lula would beat all opponents by a difference of at least 19 percentage points. Bolsonaro, in turn, would lose to all competitors surveyed.

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 1,000 people by telephone in all regions of Brazil. The survey was conducted between January 24 and 25 and has a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95.5%.