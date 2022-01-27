Is it time to invest or run away from cryptocurrencies?

Last week, the price of bitcoin fell and brought fear to investors, who began to question the possibility of further and repeated declines in the cryptocurrency. The bitcoin unit opened the year 2022 at $47,700. But already on January 20 it was US$ 40.6 thousand and ended this Wednesday (26) at US$ 37.2 thousand.

Faced with this devaluation, is it time to abandon cryptocurrencies or invest in them? And what has influenced the fall of the most famous digital currency in the world? Analysts consulted by UOL gave their views on the subject and indicate what attitudes the investor should take.

For analysts consulted by UOL, this is not something structural, but a movement influenced by doubts about the resumption of the global economy, due to the omicron variant of covid-19 and regarding the discussions of interest rate hikes by the Fed (Federal Reserve ), the American Central Bank, as a way to contain the rise in inflation in the country.

Why is bitcoin falling?

When a Central Bank raises interest rates in the country, it is normal for investors to withdraw part of the money invested in variable income and invest in options considered safer in times of ups and downs, such as fixed income.

This scenario has occurred in relation to the Fed (Federal Reserve), considered the American Central Bank. In turn, this move causes fewer people to invest in US stocks — such as the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq technology — and avoid high-risk assets — such as bitcoin itself.

For the founding partner of investment fintech Vitreo, George Wachsmann, precisely the worsening macroeconomic scenario in the US and the consequent reaction in local indices, such as Nasdaq, were the main reasons for the fall of the digital currency.

Risk aversion in the traditional market also spread to crypto and pulled the correction. This, coupled with the fact that bitcoin lost an important price level, which is the $40,000 range, pushed the price even further down.

George Wachsmann, founding partner gives Vitreous

Abandon Ship or Dive into Bitcoin?

Wachsmann believes that the crypto asset should keep pace with exchanges abroad. Before a resumption, new drops should happen – which makes the expert believe that the price of bitcoin can hit between $ 28,000 and $ 30,000. However, stability between US$ 30,000 and US$ 35,000 for a longer period is possible. “But that will depend a lot on the appetite [do investidor] global risk”, he says.

Raquel Vieira, from the analysis house Top Gain, agrees: for her, the cryptocurrency has not yet reached its lowest price range. The cryptocurrency specialist recalls, however, that bitcoin is already very volatile, with variations that can reach between 10% to 40% in the same week.

“But when we have a scenario like the current one, with a pandemic and an increase in interest rates, this ends up complicating and brings these sharper drops to the market”, says Raquel.

Fernanda Guardian, an analyst at Levante Ideia Investimentos, brings another point. According to her, the recent devaluation is the result of the high number of leveraged investors — that is, when the investor operates with a value greater than what is available in his account, in the perspective of greater returns.

“When this happens, liquidations of people who were betting on the high may occur, and the market tends to react in the opposite direction, bringing prices down”, says Fernanda.

Fernanda ponders that, despite bitcoin being independent from economic agents, it is a high-risk financial asset that suffers a lot of ups and downs, sensitive to changes in perspective in large economies, such as the US and China — as when the news broke. of the Evergrande construction company’s bankruptcy in the Asian country.

Having some stress on the monetary system that impacts equities, bonds and commodities, it is obvious that bitcoin will also be impacted.

Fernanda Guardian, analyst at Levante Ideia Investimentos

Is it worth buying bitcoins at an unstable time?

Director of growth at the specialist cryptocurrency manager Hashdex, Roberta Antunes reinforces that bitcoin’s fall is “natural” at the moment, as it is common for investors to leave risky assets, such as cryptocurrencies, and migrate to fixed income.

In this way, she says that investors should stick to structural issues to invest in crypto assets.

“The important thing is to understand that, in the long term, nothing changes. The fundamentals remain: it is a very promising asset class, with growing projects, technology continues to evolve and there is increased adherence”, says Roberta.

Wachsmann, from Vitreo, understands that it is interesting to maintain a good cash position to take advantage of moments of greater decline in the digital currency.

He recommends diversifying the investment portfolio with assets that are not tied to bitcoin. And, if you are going to apply in digital currency, make new purchases partially, as a strategy to have a more attractive average price. He says that bitcoin should occupy up to 5% of investors’ portfolio.

In the opinion of Fernanda Guardian, from Levante, if you decide to invest in cryptoassets, the investor should assess the macroeconomic aspect, keep the focus on the long term and not check prices every day.

“It’s thinking about what bitcoin means as money and sticking to these fundamentals. If the investor looks only at price and profitability, it will not be enough to bring tranquility amid the volatile scenario”, he says.