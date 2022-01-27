Ivete Sangalo’s husband criticizes Maíra Cardi and points to ‘nutritional terrorism’; watch

Weight loss coach did not like to see Arthur Aguiar eating bread at ‘BBB 22’ and Daniel Cady, who is a nutritionist, commented on the matter

the nutritionist Daniel Cadywho is married to singer Ivete Sangalo, poked Maira Cardi after she criticized her husband, the actor Arthur Aguiarfor having eaten bread in the “BBB 22”. The professional posted a video on Instagram in which he appears to stop eating a loaf of bread when listening to what the weight loss coach said in her stories. “Baby, you couldn’t have eaten bread! You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body. Nine kilos are gone for nothing, 30 days fighting in this little body to be there [no ‘BBB 22’] with that pretty body for all of Brazil to see and you ate my bread. Don’t do that,” said Maíra.

In the video, the nutritionist also took a stand against the advice of ex-BBB to cut the bread of food: “Jokes aside, nutritional terrorism is increasingly present here on the internet, at home, in clinics and offices. For many people, eating has become a stressful and guilt-ridden, love-hate relationship with food. This unbridled search for the perfect aesthetic and rapid weight loss end up making people sick in the body and head. Make peace with food and your body. Seek a healthy lifestyle without radicalism and paranoia. If you are already suffering from this, seek help from a multidisciplinary team trained to treat eating disorders.” In the comments of the publication, Daniel was highly praised for taking a light stance on the subject.