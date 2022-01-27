Jade Picon says she’s used to being with whoever kisses her foot

After Slovenia and Lucas starred in the first kiss of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the brothers thought about another couple: Jade Picon and Paulo André.
Scooby, the couple’s biggest enthusiast, teased Jade asking if the kiss between her and the athlete would happen today. The sister, however, confessed that maybe the kiss will not happen since the two, according to her, are egocentric.
“I’m used to getting whoever kisses my foot”confessed Jade.
The brothers burst out laughing at the sister’s comment and started calling Paulo André, who was following from afar. It hasn’t come there yet.
Light camera action! Douglas Silva debuts the first party of the ‘BBB’ leader
BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party
BBB 22: Decoration of the party of the leader Douglas Silva
BBB 22: BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party
BBB 22: Brothers enjoy the party of leader Douglas
BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration
BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader’s party
BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader’s party
BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration
BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party
BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration
BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration
BBB 22: Linn and Vyni enjoy the party of leader Douglas
BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party
BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party
BBB 22: Paulo André plays at filming brothers at the party of leader Douglas
BBB 22: Vini enjoys the leader’s first party
BBB 22: Lucas and Slovenia kiss at a party
BBB 22: Natalia tries to give up and is held by Maria
After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’?
3.00%
5.78%
1.02%
12.77%
1.55%
2.92%
7.80%
0.72%
1.45%
9.12%
0.92%
1.52%
6.79%
2.82%
1.58%
8.33%
8.06%
6.21%
17.67%
Total of 6977 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program