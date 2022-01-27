Jade Picon says she’s used to being with whoever kisses her foot

After Slovenia and Lucas starred in the first kiss of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the brothers thought about another couple: Jade Picon and Paulo André.

Scooby, the couple’s biggest enthusiast, teased Jade asking if the kiss between her and the athlete would happen today. The sister, however, confessed that maybe the kiss will not happen since the two, according to her, are egocentric.

“I’m used to getting whoever kisses my foot” confessed Jade.

The brothers burst out laughing at the sister’s comment and started calling Paulo André, who was following from afar. It hasn’t come there yet.

Light camera action! Douglas Silva debuts the first party of the ‘BBB’ leader

