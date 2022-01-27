Jade struggles to make orange juice with a manual juicer

Jade Picon left many viewers of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) in agony this afternoon when trying to make orange juice for her xepa colleagues.
The millionaire influencer had difficulties using the manual juicer and ended up wasting fruit, spilling juice in the sink, and making a mess.
The sister used the tool only to pierce half of the orange, without turning it and, thus, leaving a lot of the juice still in the pomace.
She still had to apply a lot of force to squeeze the fruit in the juicer, and ended up spilling the liquid all over the sink.
Globoplay’s camera followed Jade’s odyssey for a simple orange juice for long minutes, and the internet did not forgive the influencer. One user even hypothesized that the millionaire does not know how to use the manual juicer because she is used to the electric one.
Léo Picon’s sister even put the juice extracted after a lot of struggle in a huge wine glass to drink, and commented: “Let’s spend those oranges from xepa, because it ends tomorrow.”
