Jade struggles to make orange juice with a manual juicer

Jade Picon left many viewers of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) in agony this afternoon when trying to make orange juice for her xepa colleagues.

The millionaire influencer had difficulties using the manual juicer and ended up wasting fruit, spilling juice in the sink, and making a mess.

BBB 22: Jade Picon has difficulties squeezing orange manually Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

The sister used the tool only to pierce half of the orange, without turning it and, thus, leaving a lot of the juice still in the pomace.

She still had to apply a lot of force to squeeze the fruit in the juicer, and ended up spilling the liquid all over the sink.

Globoplay’s camera followed Jade’s odyssey for a simple orange juice for long minutes, and the internet did not forgive the influencer. One user even hypothesized that the millionaire does not know how to use the manual juicer because she is used to the electric one.

Léo Picon’s sister even put the juice extracted after a lot of struggle in a huge wine glass to drink, and commented: “Let’s spend those oranges from xepa, because it ends tomorrow.”

Guys, someone explain to Jade how to squeeze an orange in the manual.

She’s just pressing down. Hahahaha #bbb22 — Dany (@DanyComent) January 26, 2022

jade squeezing oranges to make juice, man… she pierces the middle of the orange in the juicer and squeezes between her hands instead of turning. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — cacá (@_cacatuita) January 26, 2022

Don’t you have a son of God to teach Jade how to use the orange juicer? When it’s time to make a wheel to pray, everything is a believer, when the girl is jumping in the wringer nobody helps #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/wWYWKwoiff — Ana Beatriz #BBB22 (@euanabeatrizm) January 26, 2022