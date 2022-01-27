Jailson’s performance makes Abel ask for more attention from Palmeiras to market opportunities

THE 3-0 victory over Ponte Preta, fur Paulista championship, on Wednesday (26), made coach Abel Ferreira draw attention to a player in particular: Jailson. The midfielder entered the second half improvised in the defense and was well in the evaluation of the coach, who asks the palm trees to open their eyes more for athletes like the new shirt 30, who had not played for a year.

– He is a player that we knew had not played for a long time. But sometimes you need to take a risk and bet on a player who needs to continue his career that has been interrupted by some problem. Congratulations to whoever hired.

Jailson arrived at Verdão after not playing for a year. The player, revealed by Grêmio, was in Chinese football and, because of the pandemic, was unable to return to the Asian country. He was not paid for five months and was released only in November.

Ever sincere, Abel was direct. He said at the press conference that his priority was for the permanence of Danilo Barbosa, who was at the club on loan from Nice, from France, and did not have the right permanence for this season. With that, the Portuguese commander said he talked to Jailson and explained his importance to also replace Felipe Melo, who did not have his contract renewed.

– We had a very frank conversation with Jailson. We wanted to stay with Danilo (Barbosa), but other conditions appeared, it was not possible. Palmeiras is guided by values, principles, responsibility and we went after a player who had these characteristics, who could perform these two functions. We went after information about him, even his human character, and he serves us in both positions, as a number 5 and as a defender.

GALLERY

>Check out how Palmeiras performed in the victory against Ponte Preta

TABLE

> See classification and simulator of Paulistão-2022 by clicking here

> Check out Verdão’s path in the 2022 Club World Cup by clicking here

> Discover the LANCE results app!