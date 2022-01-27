Jair Bolsonaro’s administration again has the worst evaluation since the beginning

× Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

THE Ipespe/XP survey released this Thursday (27) is a disaster for Jair Bolsonaro (photo).

In addition to the president finding himself behind the PT in voting intentions and being defeated by him in an eventual second round, the Bolsonaro government again reached the worst negative evaluation since the beginning.

For 55% of respondents, the Bolsonaro government is bad or terrible. This percentage, already recorded in September last year, is the highest since January 2019.

Another bad data for Bolsonaro in the survey is that 64% of respondents would not vote for the president “no way”. It is the highest percentage for this question among all the pre-candidates for the Planalto.

Furthermore, Bolsonaro is the “Political Personality” with the most negative evaluation (53%)in a list that includes Lula, Sergio Moro, Hamilton Mourão, Luiz Fux, Paulo Guedes, Rodrigo Pacheco and Arthur Lira, among others.

Ipespe heard 1,000 people on January 24th and 25th. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95.5%. The research was duly registered with the TSE.

