Jealous, Natália says she doesn’t want to talk to Lucas anymore

And had the first kiss of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Slovenia and Lucas starred in the biggest kiss after a lot of conversation about the game and, of course, some flirting. Although most of the house celebrated the marriage, Natalia did not like the scene at all.

Jealous, the sister went to the Grunge room accompanied by Jessilane. Natalia was sorry and said that Lucas treated her well. Jessi returned “He does it with you and goes to Eslo”.

“It’s being bad, I have a bad feeling. I don’t want this for my life. If he’s with a person I don’t like, I don’t want it.” lamented Natalia.

“Then tell him that and go live your life,” Jessi advised. Natalia concluded that she is going to sleep, because “if I go back to that party, there will be trouble”.

