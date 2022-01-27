João Guilherme denies toxic relationship with Jade Picon

In his social networks, João Guilherme Ávila showed that he was bothered by comments made by Pedro Scooby about his relationship with Jade Picon, sister of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In the publications, Leonardo’s son stated that his relationship with the influencer was never toxic and added that, while he was with Jade, he was “cloistered” with the sister because of the pandemic.

“Please, just don’t come and put some kind of weight on me about the speech of the [Pedro] Scooby earlier. We were often ‘cloistered’ because for more than half of our relationship, we were in the pandemic situation we still find ourselves in. Everything was at a standstill,” he wrote.

“Actually, I feel like I have to come and talk about some of the topics discussed in there, because otherwise a lot will be misunderstood about me. We’ve seen this happen before, right?”, he continued.

“Don’t attribute the word ‘toxic’ to our old relationship. It never was,” he concluded.

As soon as Jade joined the program, João Guilherme published a video watching his sister’s arrival at the house. Emotional, the actor wished his ex-girlfriend good luck.

Dating between Jade and John

The couple announced their relationship in 2018, when Jade was still 17 years old. Jade wanted to do an exchange program in Europe and met João Guilherme during a party. The end was confirmed in August of last year.