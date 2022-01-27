Kalil: unvaccinated people occupy 85% of COVID-19 beds in BH – Gerais

Most hospitalized patients did not complete the vaccination schedule. (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Hospital beds in Belo Horizonte are mostly occupied by patients who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The statement was confirmed by the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), during a press conference this Wednesday (26/1). “Today we received a piece of data, we can’t joke about it: 85% of those admitted to the network controlled by the Health Department are not vaccinated”, he declared. “The remaining 15% are people with comorbidities,” he added. Last week, the State of Mines showed that authorities, experts and data show that the majority of those hospitalized did not complete the vaccination schedule or are people over 75 years of age, or have associated comorbidities. The statement was made to demonstrate the importance of adults taking children to be vaccinated, as they can become infected and transmit the virus. “If this child gets infected at school, he will take the virus into the house and worse, he can get serious problems with the disease”, he said.

Pandemic in BH The increase in COVID-19 cases and the pressure on hospital beds make Belo Horizonte City Hall think about the possibility of new restrictions in the city. This Wednesday (26/1), Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), Municipal Secretary of Health, Jackson Machado Pinto, and infectious disease specialists who are members of the COVID-19 Combat Committee met and held a press conference to talk about the scenario of the pandemic in the capital.

Pandemic situation

In the midst of the advance of vaccination, the coronavirus pandemic reaches its most critical phase with the explosion of infected people. This Wednesday (26/1), Minas recorded a new record of cases in 24 hours and a jump in deaths. The state surpassed, for the first time in the pandemic, the house of 30 thousand new cases in 24 hours, with 36,383 occurrences and the number of deaths jumped from 11 on Monday, to 62 yesterday.

The outlook is also frightening in Belo Horizonte, which recorded 776 new positive tests in 24 hours in its latest report, released yesterday, showing the spread of the disease in the city.

Despite the escalation of cases, Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) took to social media yesterday to rule out a new closure of essential trade in the capital of Minas Gerais. “There will be no closure of the city tomorrow (today), but the pandemic is not over yet,” he said. However, he met in recent days with the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, and with the volunteer infectologists from the city hall to discuss the progress of the pandemic in the city. A press conference is scheduled for this afternoon, at PBH, for them to talk about the course of the disease and actions to control it in the municipality.