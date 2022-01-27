Kalil: unvaccinated people occupy 85% of COVID-19 beds in BH – Gerais

Hospital beds in Belo Horizonte are mostly occupied by patients who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. The statement was confirmed by the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil (PSD), during a press conference this Wednesday (26/1).
“Today we received a piece of data, we can’t joke about it: 85% of those admitted to the network controlled by the Health Department are not vaccinated”, he declared. “The remaining 15% are people with comorbidities,” he added.
Pandemic in BH
The increase in COVID-19 cases and the pressure on hospital beds make Belo Horizonte City Hall think about the possibility of new restrictions in the city.
This Wednesday (26/1), Mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD), Municipal Secretary of Health, Jackson Machado Pinto, and infectious disease specialists who are members of the COVID-19 Combat Committee met and held a press conference to talk about the scenario of the pandemic in the capital.
Pandemic situation
The outlook is also frightening in Belo Horizonte, which recorded 776 new positive tests in 24 hours in its latest report, released yesterday, showing the spread of the disease in the city.
