Know the meaning of Linn da Quebrada’s tattoos

Recently, Linn da Quebrada explained the meaning of one of her tattoos, live, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The singer has the female pronoun “she” tattooed on her forehead.

At the request of presenter Tadeu Schmidt, Linn told why she decided to immortalize the pronoun: “I got this tattoo because of my mother. In parts of my transition, my mother still made mistakes and treated me with the male pronoun. So I said: ‘ Mom, I’m going to tattoo ‘her’ here on my forehead to see if you don’t make mistakes'”, said the sister.

She added: “I think it’s also an indication for everyone else. Did you have any doubts? Read and remember that I want to be treated with female pronouns.”

But beyond that, the singer and actress is covered by several other illustrations that carry meanings. Check out:

Crown of thorns

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Linn da Quebrada has a crown of thorns tattooed on her forehead, which carries several meanings. It would be a reference to Jesus Christ and would also be something done to “protect the Ori (personal orixá)” of the singer.

In addition, the crown would be a symbol for the sister’s thoughts to “jump the fence”.

Nor

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Another tattoo present on Lina’s face is on the actress’s right cheek. It’s about the word “nor”, which, due to makeup, sometimes goes unnoticed, but it’s there.

The three letters are also linked to Linn’s personality and talk about being nor one thing, nor other.

transvestite body

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Lina has the body of a transvestite tattooed on her left arm. The image is a symbol of an LBTQIA+ festival in which the singer performed in Mexico, called Traición.

Risks above the chest

Linn did the drawing on the spot because she was left with sensitive skin after undergoing chemotherapy treatment when she had cancer.

Onion

The illustration of an onion prints on the back of the artist’s hands. The vegetable was chosen to be immortalized on Linn’s skin due to what she symbolizes with her many layers.

pagan symbol

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Lina has a pagan symbol next to her breastbone (in the photo above, it appears just below her necklace and above the microphone) tattooed. The singer has already said, on her social networks, that she did it to “affirm the pact of not having any commitment of fidelity to reality and success”.

The icon is also the symbol of Linn’s first album, “Pajubá”, released in 2017.

abstract drawing

Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Linn has some designs above her right breast that go up to her shoulder. She explained on “BBB 22” that they came from the time she had cancer and needed chemotherapy.

Due to the treatment, her skin became very sensitive. The sister then decided to tattoo the scars she acquired in the period.