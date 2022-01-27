Kozlinski, Giovanni Augusto and more; Daniel Paulista assembles Guarani squad for a duel against São Paulo

Three weeks later, one of them being in Sorocaba, Guarani ended this Wednesday (26th) its pre-season activities for the debut in the Paulista Championship. In the last training session before the match against São Paulo, Daniel Paulista commanded tactical movement work and specific game situations, and some players trained finishing. Now, Bugre is focused on the first match of the State, and the lineup has the presence of reinforcements.

Due to the departure of some important players, such as left-back Bidu and midfielder Régis, the alviverde board had to go to the market to hire replacements. And of the starting eleven, three of them should make their debut for Guarani. Starting in the goal, Kozlinski, ex-Atlético-GO, is quoted to start the season as a starter, since the former owner of the position, Rafael Martins, was not unanimous among the fans.

And to assume the post of waiter and top scorer of the Bugre, Giovanni Augusto starts 2022 assuming the role. After the departure of Régis, the main name of the team last season, the 32-year-old midfielder will be responsible for the structure of the team assembled by the coach. Another reinforcement that is rated to start as a starter is Yago, if the tactical scheme used is that of three attackers. If the commander alviverde opts for three midfielders, the winger will give way to Eduardo Person.

According to the GE, the likely lineup for Daniel Paulista is: Kozlinski; Diogo Mateus, Ronaldo Alves, Ernando and Eliel; Bruno Silva, Indio and Giovanni Augusto; Júlio César, Yago (Eduardo Person) and Lucão do Break. A 20-year-old child from the Bugrina base, Eliel takes the place left by Bidu on the left side. It is worth remembering that the midfielders Rodrigo Andrade and Silas are absent. Guarani will face São Paulo this Thursday (27), at 9:30 pm, at Brinco de Ouro, for the first round of Paulistão.