Kurdish Forces Announce Resumption of Prison Overrun by Islamic State | World

Kurdish forces said on Wednesday they had regained full control of the prison that was stormed last week by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, putting an end to the country’s biggest jihadist attack in three years.

In a statement, Farhad Shami of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS) announced that “full control” of the Hassake city prison had been regained after all Islamic State fighters surrendered.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH) confirmed that Kurdish forces controlled most of the prison, but that the FDS have not yet checked some areas inside the prison, and that there may still be some threat.

More than 100 Islamic State fighters stormed the Ghwayran prison last Thursday (20), using heavy weaponry. The site was supervised by Kurdish militias.

The invaders freed other members who had been arrested during conflicts in recent years. After their release, members of the terrorist group took the weapons and several cell blocks.

With the support of the US-led international coalition, Kurdish forces have since tried to regain control of the prison. The siege tightened, and the IS fighters began to surrender.

According to the FDS, more than 1,000 detainees surrendered. The OSDH could not say how many Islamic extremists managed to escape.

In total, clashes around this prison since January 20 have left 181 dead, including 124 jihadists, 50 Kurdish fighters and seven civilians, according to the OSDH. This balance could increase as Kurdish forces and medical services access all parts of the prison.

The OSDH says this attack is considered the “biggest and most violent” committed by IS since the group’s military defeat in Syria in March 2019.

According to the UN and human rights groups, hundreds of minors are believed to be trapped in Ghwayran. This former school transformed into a detention center would have around 3,500 jihadists, among them Westerners, according to the OSDH.

Kurdish girl plays in the snow in Sulaimaniyah — Photo: REUTERS

The Kurds are an ethnic group with origins in Iran who are stateless, that is, they do not have a defined homeland. The place where they live is part of five countries (Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, Iran and Syria) and is known as Kurdistan, its extension is approximately 300 thousand km².

Currently there is a projection that there are about 20 to 36 million Kurds inhabiting the world.

The Kurdish population speaks its own language that comes from linguistic variations in the region (Iranian, Persian, Ossetian and Pashto, mainly). The predominant religion among these people is Islam.