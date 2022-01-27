Laís says she doesn’t see Natalia as a trustworthy person

In a chat with Bárbara, Eslovênia and Brunna on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Laís gave her opinion about sister Natália. The conversation started when Bárbara said that she noticed that Natalia was “on the defensive” with her during the week and had been giving some cross answers.

“She is a person who has to be careful”, affirmed Laís.

“Sometimes I don’t know if she’s really being nice or if she’s being fake”, pondered Bárbara.

I don’t feel like a trustworthy person in her. lais

Barbara said that “in her heart”, she cannot trust the Minas Gerais woman and that she “takes care of what she says” around her.

“I don’t even speak,” replied Eslô.

“With you I feel comfortable, I like to talk. […] With her I talk normally, but I don’t play games, ever”, said the doctor.

Slovenia said she believes that Natália is trying to have her as an opponent because she likes Lucas, who is also investing in Eslô. Bárbara and Laís replied that they also see this.

“I play with boys a lot, but I don’t like things like that, no. It interferes and, as a woman, I don’t like to play these games. I don’t even have the patience for it. More and more I realize that she’s close to him, I want to get away. But it’s inevitable, because Lucas and I have something. I’m not going to lie,” Slovenia said.

“I feel he has for you too and she is on top”, concluded Laís.