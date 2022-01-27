Laís tells Rodrigo not to distance himself so as not to become a target

In a chat in the outdoor area of ​​”BBB 22″ (TV Globo), Laís and Rodrigo recalled the speech of presenter Tadeu Schmidt on the last night, and the doctor advised the brother:

I want to tell you something, the girls in the room really like you, really, really, really. They talk all the time. For you not to distance yourself so much, you are distancing yourself. lais

“It’s because we have different goals there”, analyzed Rodrigo, and Laís followed.

I know, but for you not to distance yourself so much because they like you. You have different visions of the game, but you like each other, you know. It’s okay for you to have different views of the game, just don’t always debate the game. The further away you are from the house, the more you will be targeted. lais

Rodrigo, then, assumed that he was the author of one of the “snakes” for Slovenia in the “queridometer” and pinned his sister: “I’m seeing contradictions in the things she does, in the speeches she gives”.

“If you are being this vision in relation to her, don’t distance yourself from the others. People like you”, Laís advised. “People like her a lot more”, replied the brother. “You don’t know,” said the sister.

“I like Maria, Brunna, all the girls, but the only one I see superficial is Slovenia”, said the brother. “Because you see this, you end up feeling bad in the same environment”, said Laís, and Rodrigo continued:

Vyni didn’t speak to me today. When I’m against people’s ideas, people distance themselves. But it’s okay, I’m not going to be on top, I’m not going to be forcing friendship. Tadeu’s speech practically said: ‘Rodrigo, free yourself. Don’t you want to be light? Do not be. Want to play: play. If people are against you…’ Rodrigo

“I think we have to talk about the game, we’re here to play. What I’m worried about is you getting too much in your head and it hurting you”, Laís advised, and Rodrigo declared;

I prefer, I’ll make it very clear to anyone who wants to listen, I prefer to get out of this ‘Big Brother’ playing me, without fear of going to the dick, […] than in that sultry house that is not me. My life is not like this, our life is not like this, everyday life is not like this. People have to watch and we have to be us, I’m trying to be me. I’m going to play, I want to win 1.5 million. I don’t know what it’s going to be, I’m not an actor, a musician, I’m nothing, I’m just here for the goal of 1.5 million. The consequences of friendship, romance, is the consequence here of ‘Big Brother’. I can no longer omit myself. Rodrigo

“You know that when he gave the speech, I thought: ‘Rodrigo is right’. […] What I noticed from his speech, not ‘Rodrigo is right’, is that people want to see the game and you are playing. […] I was talking about you beating yourself up about some things,” Laís said, citing Tadeu’s speech.

“But it’s because people say to me all the time, ‘take it easy’. How do you think I think? I was always afraid to talk about gambling. It was clear, I talked about gambling and people got away from me”, said the brother, who added:

Everyone’s backing off, afraid to talk about something we fucking signed a contract to be here for. We signed a contract here to play, not to be friends. […] It seems that gambling is a crime, being unfair, bad character. Rodrigo

“I just don’t want you to blame yourself for something you said. […] It’s not because you have a different vision of the game that you have to get away from the person”, advised Laís. “I got tired with fear of getting upset”, concluded the brother.

After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’? 2.75% 5.57% 0.97% 13.53% 1.61% 2.78% 7.43% 0.57% 1.51% 8.52% 0.89% 1.46% 7.85% 3.44% 1.59% 8.18% 10.68% 6.07% 14.59% Total of 4036 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show