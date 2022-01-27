Lázaro shows relief with goals in Flamengo’s debut at Carioca and praises Paulo Sousa’s arrival | Flamengo

These were the 19-year-old’s first goals for the Flamengo professional team. In addition to the goals, Lázaro also stood out with individual plays and an attempt at a letter crossing.

– I’m very happy with goals. It is a sense of relief, I had been working hard and only my family knows what I did to make this happen. Sometimes I was sad in my room. Now was a moment of happiness. The arrival of the mister gives confidence and makes me work on what I have to improve. His trust is very important for us to grow – he told Record.