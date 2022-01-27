Lázaro shows relief with goals in Flamengo’s debut at Carioca and praises Paulo Sousa’s arrival | Flamengo

Lázaro was the main character in Flamengo’s 2-1 victory over Portuguesa, on Wednesday night, at Luso Brasileiro, for Carioca. The forward scored both goals for the red-black team and admitted to being relieved.

Lázaro celebrates his first goal in Flamengo x Portuguesa — Photo: André Durão

These were the 19-year-old’s first goals for the Flamengo professional team. In addition to the goals, Lázaro also stood out with individual plays and an attempt at a letter crossing.

Best moments: Flamengo 2 x 1 Portuguesa, for the 1st round of the Campeonato Carioca 2022

– I’m very happy with goals. It is a sense of relief, I had been working hard and only my family knows what I did to make this happen. Sometimes I was sad in my room. Now was a moment of happiness. The arrival of the mister gives confidence and makes me work on what I have to improve. His trust is very important for us to grow – he told Record.

Paulo Sousa in Flamengo x Portuguesa — Photo: André Durão

The victory was seen up close by the new Flamengo coach, Paulo Sousa, who attended the stadium and watched the game from a booth, with other members of his coaching staff.

The Voice of the Crowd - Arthur: "Towards Tetra!"

Flamengo plays for the second round of Carioca next Saturday, at 6 pm, against Volta Redonda, away from home.

