Leader Douglas Silva does exclusive live on Gshow before tonight’s party at BBB 22 | Leader’s Live

Every week, the BBB 22 Leader will have ten minutes to remember everything that has happened since he won the most coveted necklace in the house and show the preparations for his party, straight from his room. He can still invite his VIP group – which, in Douglas Silva’s case, are Pedro Scooby, Tiago Abravanel, Paulo André, Lucas and Rodrigo.

With a red carpet, animated entrance portal, billboard, clapperboard and film, the party of the almighty will put participants behind the scenes of their profession. The first Brazilian actor nominated for an International Emmy, Douglas will have a little corner that will represent the origin of the boy who was born in the community and gained worldwide notoriety through art. Scenarios such as a movie theater entrance or an art gallery will be used at the party this Wednesday, the 26th. In the playlist, the brother’s favorite rhythm – pagode – will not be missing. Black music hits will also set the tone for the night.