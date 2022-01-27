Leader’s first party begins

The first party of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) started for the participants. With the theme of the universe of TV and cinema, the leader Douglas Silva received a tuxedo to wear during the event.

The party has a big screen showing moments of the actor’s career, such as a photo with American presenter Oprah and scenes from the movie ‘City of God’, where Douglas played Acerola.

Light camera action! Douglas Silva debuts the first party of the 'BBB' leader

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party

BBB 22: Decoration of the party of the leader Douglas Silva - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Decoration of the party of the leader Douglas Silva

BBB 22: BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party

BBB 22: Brothers enjoy the party of leader Douglas - Reproduction / Globoplay

BBB 22: Brothers enjoy the party of leader Douglas

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration

BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader’s party

BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader’s party

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration

BBB 22: Linn and Vyni enjoy the party of the leader Douglas - Reproduction / Globoplay

BBB 22: Linn and Vyni enjoy the party of leader Douglas

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader's party - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party

BBB 22: Paulo André plays with filming brothers at the party of leader Douglas - Reproduction/Globoplay

BBB 22: Paulo André plays at filming brothers at the party of leader Douglas

BBB 22: Vini enjoys the leader's first party - Reproduction: Globoplay

BBB 22: Vini enjoys the leader’s first party

After Luciano’s elimination, who is the favorite participant of the ‘BBB 22’?

