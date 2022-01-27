Leader’s first party begins

The first party of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) started for the participants. With the theme of the universe of TV and cinema, the leader Douglas Silva received a tuxedo to wear during the event.

The party has a big screen showing moments of the actor’s career, such as a photo with American presenter Oprah and scenes from the movie ‘City of God’, where Douglas played Acerola.

Light camera action! Douglas Silva debuts the first party of the ‘BBB’ leader

1 / 16 BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay two / 16 BBB 22: Decoration of the party of the leader Douglas Silva Playback/Globoplay 3 / 16 BBB 22: BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay 4 / 16 BBB 22: Brothers enjoy the party of leader Douglas Playback/Globoplay 5 / 16 BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration Playback/Globoplay 6 / 16 BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay 7 / 16 BBB 22: Douglas Silva at his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay 8 / 16 BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration Playback/Globoplay 9 / 16 BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay 10 / 16 BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration Playback/Globoplay 11 / 16 BBB 22: Films starring Douglas in the decoration Playback/Globoplay 12 / 16 BBB 22: Linn and Vyni enjoy the party of leader Douglas Playback/Globoplay 13 / 16 BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay 14 / 16 BBB 22: Douglas Silva arrives for his leader’s party Playback/Globoplay 15 / 16 BBB 22: Paulo André plays at filming brothers at the party of leader Douglas Playback/Globoplay 16 / 16 BBB 22: Vini enjoys the leader’s first party Reproduction: Globoplay