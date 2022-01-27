Learn how to use WhatsApp Web without a cell phone

THE WhatsApp Web is a desktop version of the instant messaging application. Excellent for those who need to answer a lot of messages and deal with customers, for example. Allows you to type faster and send photos, audio, videos and documents files.

It should be noted that, for some devices, it is still necessary to have the cell phone on, close to the computer and with internet to be able to login. The beta version is now available on the platform, which allows you to log in to your account on multiple devices at the same time and without the need for a cell phone.

That is, even if the device is disconnected, unloaded or distant, it will be possible to log in. This feature is released to about 2 billion users worldwide. The messages in the computer version are not saved on your PC as with the cell phone, only if the user clicks on download manually.

How to use WhatsApp Web

The first step is to log into the website to use the platform and then a screen with a QR Code will open. On your mobile, open WhatsApp and then go to “More options” and “Connect a device”.

When opening the camera, point at the QR Code on the screen.

How to use WhatsApp Web without mobile

The procedure is the same as in the normal version that we have already explained above. Go to “More Options”, then “Connected Devices” and “Multiple Devices (Beta)”. Automatically, you will have the option to connect a device and just read the code and the Beta version will be open on your desktop.

It takes a while to sync your chat history, but they all open automatically and you can now use the beta version of your messaging app.