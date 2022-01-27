Leo Picon tours Jade’s apartment

Leo Picon, brother of Jade Picon, one of the names of the cabin group of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), opened the doors of his sister’s apartment in São Paulo, giving a tour of the place.

In a video posted on the influencer’s Instagram, Leo explained that he lives in the same building as his sister and showed some parts of the property, such as Jade’s bedroom, living room and bathroom.

“This is the first place she came to live alone. She came to live in a building where she has all the assistance and services”, he said, highlighting his sister’s collection of sneakers and makeup.

“Look what a brush she has,” Leo was shocked. Then, the influencer said that he has already briefly lived with his sister after their last trip and showed Jade’s collection of shells.

“These shells Jade took on the beach throughout her life. Here are Jade’s crystals, all this mysticity, I already feel this energy”, he joked, also revealing that the sister is adept at meditation and manual work.

