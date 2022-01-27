Life is Strange Remastered Collection: First gameplay of the collection is revealed

Square Enix also releases video buying the old and remastered versions

Today (25), Square Enix published a video showing a few minutes of the gameplay in Life is Strange Remastered Collection. The collection will feature the remastered Life is Strange (2015) and Life is Strange: Before the Storm (2017) titles, with new captured movements, improved visuals and animation effects.

In addition, the collection also promises to correct ambient lighting and balance the puzzles found in both games. The company also confirmed that the technology used in the fourth (and most recent) game in the franchise, Life is Strange: True Colors (2021), was used to improve the graphics of the old titles.

Check out the original gameplay below that shows some of the look of the remastered games:

Original version vs remastered version

The official Life is Strange channel published another video on YouTube, bringing the comparison between the first original title and the remastered side by side, showing the scene from the room of the character Chloe.



– Continues after advertising –

The comparison mainly highlights the changes in the characters’ facial expressions and movements, as well as a corrected ambient lighting.

As revealed last year, the remastered Life is Strange game will be available from the next day February 1 for the following platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia.

Subsequently, the collection will still arrive for the console Nintendo Switch this year, however, no date has been set.

Elden Ring will be less stressful, but without losing difficulty

New mechanics will ease the experience



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.