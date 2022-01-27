Lilian Ribeiro, from GloboNews, talks about breast cancer and vents about the SUS queue

The presenter said that, after receiving the diagnosis of the disease, she met a woman who has been waiting since October last year to undergo surgery.

Reproduction / GloboNews Lilian Ribeiro called for the improvement of the SUS on social networks



the presenter Lilian Ribeiro, who in November last year told GloboNews live that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, made an outburst on social media last Monday, 24, about the waiting list in the Unified Health System (SUS). “A few days after my first chemotherapy, I met a woman who had just been diagnosed with breast cancer. A housewife, without health insurance, she had been waiting for months to get that biopsy result. Since October, she had been waiting to be operated on in a public hospital. She was in the system, exams ready, but waiting for the line to move. Time passed and today, she received the news that she has metastases in her liver and bones. What to say to this woman?”, asked the journalist.

Lilian emphasized that she supports the SUS and who hopes that the public service undergoes reformulations to be able to attend to women who need surgery. “Think about eight women you love. Now, pay attention to the following: one in eight Brazilian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. We cannot accept a system that leaves women in a queue like this, right?! We can’t. Let it be clear: it is the defense of the SUS, the investment in it and its improvement that can lead us to a dignified system for all people fighting cancer”, concluded the presenter. She was diagnosed with cancer the day October 1, 2021 and, with chemotherapy, she lost her hair and started to appear in the GloboNews with a scarf on his head. When talking about the disease, Lilian commented that she had a different look because of the disease, but that the treatment had already started and, according to the doctors, she was doing well.

Since October, she had been waiting to be operated on in a public hospital. She was in the system, exams ready, but waiting for the line to move. Time passed and today she received the news that she has metastases in her liver and bones. What to say to this woman? — Lilian Ribeiro (@eulilianribeiro) January 24, 2022