Lotofácil 2432 result for today, Wednesday (26/01/22)

Starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time) on Wednesday (26) the lottery for the result of Lotofácil contest 2432 will be held. Today’s prize is accumulated and estimated at R$ 3.5 million.

Check out the numbers drawn in today’s lotofácil 2432: 03-05-06-07-08-09-11-12-13-14-15-19-20-21-25.

Today’s Lotofácil 2432 Result

Players can win a prize by matching 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers of the Lotofácil 2432 result. Fixed amounts are paid in the three smallest bands, and the rest of the amount destined for the winners of the modality is distributed in the other bands.

Those who get 11 hits get R$5, 12 hits get 10 and 13 hits get R$25. In the second bracket, with 14 hits, Caixa divides 13% of the prize among the lucky ones.

The first band, with 15 hits, has 62% of the amount. If there is no winner in any range, the value accumulates for the next contest, in the range of 15 hits.

Watch the Lotofácil 2432 result draw video

How to receive the Lotofácil 2432 prize?

All those who fully or partially match the result of Lotofácil contest 2432 can redeem the prize at a Caixa branch upon presentation of the RG, CPF. If the amount is up to R$ 1,903.98 gross, another option to receive is to go to a lottery shop.

Online betting prizes, in addition to the aforementioned options, can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. All amounts of BRL 10,000 or more will be paid within a minimum of two business days after the ticket is presented.

Winners can receive their prize within 90 calendar days from the draw of the Lotofácil 2432 result.

When are the Lotofácil draws held?

From Monday to Saturday, lottery fans can participate in the Lotofácil draws that start at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The lucky globes are located at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

