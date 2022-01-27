Lucas and Slovenia talk about kissing

After starring in the first kiss of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Lucas and Eslovênia talked about the romance inside the house.

“You were my first kiss of 2022,” revealed the businessman. “You too”, said the sister. “What’s it going to be tomorrow? Between the two of us…”, asked Eslô. “Are you worried about Eli?” Lucas wanted to know. “No,” replied Miss Pernambuco.

Slovenia said she was worried about the cameras and the repercussion of the kiss and Lucas said he would leave her free to decide the next steps. “Thinking about you, we’ll stay friends and see what happens,” she said. “What about you?” Eslo asked. “For me, we can continue, I’m not wrong, it’s going to be great”, said Lucas.

“You know that for me to continue, I have to give up many things…”, analyzed Eslô. “I know, we can be against the whole house, one of your fights becomes mine…”, suggested Lucas. “That’s it!”, said the sister.

“Lucas, if I wanted you before, now I want you more than usual, not for the kiss, but for our exchange”, revealed Eslô. “And I’m not drunk,” he assured her. “I’m not either,” Lucas said. And the two kissed again.