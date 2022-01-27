Lucas unmasks Rodrigo and reveals heartache with his ex-friend

Lucas Bissoli is no longer an ally of Rodrigo Mussi at BBB 22 (Globo). This Wednesday (26), the two had a disagreement after the administrator asked him for a position on his style of play. The medical student called him inconsistent and did not reach out to combine vows with him.

Later, Bissoli vented to Natália Deodato about the argument with her former friend. “Rodrigo said: ‘hey, I don’t think it’s right for you to arrive and tell someone the vote.’

The brother said that when he voted for Naiara Azevedo, he could no longer look the singer in the face. For the capixaba, this characteristic demonstrates that he is not false to anyone.

“I really liked Rodrigo, he’s not a voting option now, even because of this bullshit. But he tried to approach a group first. When shit went wrong, he came to stay with us. wear and tear. He’s being very incoherent. He wants confidence, but doesn’t give confidence. Want media? The first spark? So take it”, he rebelled.

In another conversation, this time between Rodrigo and Laís Caldas, the São Paulo native told his colleague that he did not join Big Brother Brazil to make friends.

“We signed a fucking contract to play, not to make friends. Nobody said: go there, you’ll make so many friends, you’ll be friends. I’d rather go out playing than go out like a person who stood there”, he criticized. .

