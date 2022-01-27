Ludmilla releases album with 2 songs for Brunna Gonçalves

The album “Numanice #2”, a pagoda project by singer Ludmilla, 26, was released today on digital platforms. The work is related to the singer’s wife, Brunna Gonçalves, 30, participant of BBB 22.

According to Ludmilla’s team, two of the ten songs on the album were made for Brunna.

“Maldives” was composed during the couple’s trip to the Islands in November 2020. The other song is “212”, written after the confinement in a hotel that precedes the “BBB. The song refers to the perfume used by the dancer.

I smelled her perfume and it already gave me that emptiness, a giant longing and, suddenly, I put everything I was feeling on paper and 212 was born.

Said Ludmilla about the song.

In this new work, the artist sings to the sound of cavaquinho, guitar, repique, banjo, tambourine and other instruments characteristic of the rhythm. The album released today does not feature any other musicians.

“I hope the public enjoys listening as much as I enjoyed doing it, because that’s what it is, singing is a pleasure. Pagoda, then. It’s like I was at a barbecue, in my backyard. You can expect a record to come later. live with more than special appearances”, added the singer.

Yesterday, Ludmilla decided to imitate a hairstyle used by Brunna Gonçalves in the most watched house in Brazil and joked about it in a publication on Twitter.