Ludmilla’s mother criticizes Rodrigo over Brunna’s life

Silvana Oliveira, the mother of singer Ludmilla, used social media to defend her daughter-in-law, Brunna Gonçalves, who is on “BBB 22”, and criticize participant Rodrigo Mussi. She remembered the brother’s question about the dancer’s relationship with her daughter and classified the brother as ‘paranoid’.

Annoyed by the brother referring to Brunna as Ludmilla’s “friend”, she shared a video in which the brother discusses with Bárbara Heck inside the confinement and, bluntly, refers to the participant as “paranoid and noiado”.

BBB 22: Ludmilla’s mother criticizes participant Rodrigo Mussi Image: Playback/Instagram

“Funny that all the time he asks if Bruna is committed (laughs). Paranoid and engaged. Pepper in… from others is refreshment, right…”, detonated Silvana, in a post on Instagram stories.

On the occasion of the quote about Brunna being Ludmilla’s “friend”, Silvana Oliveira made a point of saying that the dancer is the singer’s wife.

“No, my dear. Brunna is not Ludmilla’s friend, Brunna is Ludmilla’s wife and Ludmilla is Brunna’s wife. Simple as that. If you don’t like it, fine, but you need to respect it”, wrote Silvana.

On Twitter, Ludmilla also expressed irony at her brother’s questioning, using a video by Jojo Todynho, the champion of “A Fazenda 12” (RecordTV), which became a meme on social media: