Lula has 44% of voting intentions against 24% for Bolsonaro, according to Ipespe poll

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, PT candidate in the 2022 presidential elections, registered 44% of voting intentions. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in second place, with 24%. The data are from the Ipespe survey released this Thursday (27).

The percentages recorded by the two pre-candidates are the same as in the last survey, which had been released in the first half of January.

In third place are former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) and former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 8%. Due to the margin of error, they are technically tied with João Doria (PSDB), who adds up to 2% of the voting intentions.

The XP/Ipespe survey was carried out between the 24th and 25th of January and heard a thousand people aged 16 and over in all regions of the country.

Opinions were collected by telephone, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95.5%. The survey was registered with the Electoral Court under protocol BR-06408/2022.

