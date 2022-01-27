Lula has the advantage and becomes the only candidate capable of defeating Bolsonaro

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP)

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) continues to lead the polls for voting intentions in this year’s elections and, in an eventual second round, is now the only candidate capable of defeating former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ), according to data from the Modalmais-Futura Survey released this Wednesday (26/01).

The PT would win the chief executive with 50.4% against 37.8% and won more votes than in the previous poll, in December. Last month, Lula had 43.8% of the preference while Bolsonaro, 32% in an eventual second round. In addition to increasing the percentage of votes, the former president was once again the only candidate capable of defeating the current tenant of Palácio do Alvorada.

In the previous poll, in addition to losing to Lula, Bolsonaro was defeated by Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Sergio Moro (Podemos) in an eventual second round. This month’s survey shows that Bolsonaro regained votes against the two and goes on to beat the former judge by 36.9% against 33.7%. In a clash with Ciro, the percentage in favor of the current president rose to 40.6% against 39.1% for the pedestrian

The second option devoted to Lula’s voters is PDT pre-candidate Ciro Gomes. Bolsonaro voters already have former judge Sergio Moro with the second option, according to the survey.

The survey was carried out between January 17 and 21, by telephone, with 30,452 calls out of 348,187 attempts. More than half of respondents (52.2%) took two doses of the vaccine against covid-19 and 48.2% said they voted for Bolsonaro in the second round of 2018.

In the scenarios elaborated by the survey carried out between the days with stimulated voting intentions for the first round, the PT has gained preference in all in which he is mentioned, with rates ranging from 36.9% to 42.2%.

In the first scenario, with João Doria (PSDB), Lula has 36.9%, slightly below the 37.9% registered in December for the eventual first round. Bolsonaro, who had 30.6%, rose to 31% between December and January. Meanwhile, Sergio Moro’s preference shrank from 9.8% to 8.5%, on the same basis of comparison.

The current president continues to lead voter rejection, with 47.3% of respondents saying they would not vote for the retired captain under any circumstances in October. Lula, in second place, has a rejection of 37.1%, and, in third place, João Doria, with 23.2%. Sergio Moro, in fourth place, has a rejection of 18.3%.