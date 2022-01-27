Lula maintains leadership with 44%; Bolsonaro has 24%

posted on 01/27/2022 12:53 / updated on 01/27/2022 12:56



(credit: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

The poll released this Thursday (27/1) by XP/Ipespe shows that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead in the presidential race with 44% of voting intentions, while President Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) appears in second place, with 24%.

Former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) and former governor of Ceará, Ciro Gomes (PDT), tie for third, with 8%. Then comes the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 2% of the voting intentions. Tied at 1% are Simone Tebet (MDB), Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Felipe d’Ávila (Novo).

The survey also shows that 55% of respondents consider the Bolsonaro government to be bad or terrible, 23% evaluate it as great or good and 21% as fair. In terms of economy, 65% of respondents consider that the area is on the wrong path. For 26%, the country’s economy is on the right track.

The survey was carried out by telephone through the CATI Ipespe System from January 24 to 25, 2022. The estimated maximum margin of error is 3.2 percentage points plus or minus, with a confidence interval of 95, 5%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).