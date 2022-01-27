Madero and ISH Tech cancel their IPO on the Brazilian Stock Exchange

Madero, a chain of luxury restaurants based in Curitiba, and ISH Tech, a cybersecurity company in Vitória, have given up on going public on B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange. According to Estadão, Corsan, a state-owned sanitation company in Rio Grande do Sul, should also postpone its offer, according to sources.

In addition to these two withdrawals, this month alone, ten more Brazilian companies backtracked on the IPO idea (public offering of shares. Monte Rodovias, Ammo Varejo, Dori Alimentos, Environmental ESG, Vero Internet, Coty, Claranet, Fulwood, Cencosud and Cantu Store added to the list.

The reason for this would be the retreat of investors in taking the risk of new companies in the market, due to the high interest rates. In December, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate, the Selic, from 7.75% to 9.25% per year.

Madero has had problems recovering losses (Image: Disclosure/Madero)

Madero has had problems recovering the losses suffered in the covid pandemic. It filed the IPO request in August in hopes of attracting investors to help them pay off nearly R$1 billion in debt. He managed to get a contribution of R$ 300 million from the North American fund Carlyle in November. But the IPO, scheduled to take place between October and November, was first postponed to January. Now, apparently it remains undefined.

ISH Tech, on the other hand, has been on the market for 25 years and applied for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but this was also postponed. The company works with clients in activities such as retail, finance, health, education and industry. In addition to Vitória, it has offices in São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Goiânia, Recife and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA).

Source: Estadão, Seu Dinheiro, Valor Investe