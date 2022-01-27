Malls are golden opportunity for recovery in 2022, says Bank of America By Investing.com







By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Real estate is the top opportunity for 2022, according to Bank of America (NYSE:) (BofA), because assets are discounted and with double-digit growth from pre-pandemic levels. Among the segments, the bank highlights shopping malls, especially high-end ones.

According to a report released yesterday, 26th, by analysts Carlos Peyrelongue, Aline Caldeira and Gabriel Carvalhal, high-end malls have some competitive advantages, such as the removal of the inflation discount and traffic recovery.

In addition, BofA expects malls to leverage their good relationships with retailers to add new brands to their tenant portfolios, benefiting from a higher rental price.

A valuation rally amid discussions about active growth makes the segment an important appreciation opportunity for this year, while earnings are likely to be the main catalyst for this result, points out BofA.

Among the companies in the sector, BofA highlights Multiplan (SA:) and Log CP (SA:).

The mall operator Multiplan has a quality portfolio and is better positioned to take advantage of the reopening of shops with the advancement of vaccination. BofA recommends buying the shares, with a target price of BRL 29.

Log CP, in the logistics sector, should double its gross leasable revenue between 2022 and 2023, mainly because of growth outside the São Paulo and Rio axis. .

BofA also maintains the purchase rating of Iguatemi (SA:), which has a quality portfolio despite M&A risks, with a target price of R$28, and of Aliansce Sonae (SA:), with a target price of BRL 33.

However, BR Malls (SA:) and BR Properties (SA:) have an underperformers analysis, because the former has a delayed recovery compared to the competition and the latter has a high vacancy amid leverage. The target prices for the two shares are R$9 each.